Controversial Rocklin pastor offering ‘religious exemptions’ to coronavirus vaccines

Pastor Greg Farrington said he has been approached by “hundreds” of people who feel “morally compromised” by mandatory vaccination requirements.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Pastor Greg Farrington at Destiny Church in Rocklin is once again stirring up controversy during the coronavirus pandemic, this time offering so-called “religious exemptions” to anyone who’s reluctant to comply with vaccine mandates.

In a social media post, Farrington said he has been approached by “hundreds” of people who feel “morally compromised” by mandatory vaccination requirements. Starting Aug. 15, Farrington said his church will be offering the exemptions.

In the post, Farrington said the church is not anti-vaccine, but pro-freedom.

“We are excited to announce that starting this Sunday, we will have religious exemptions available to people who have religious objection,” Farrington said.

He also said the Sunday prayer service is for those whose livelihood has been threatened by the mandate.

Farrington and Destiny Church have skirted the rules set by health officials since the start of the pandemic. In December 2020, several church members tested positive for COVID-19 after attending in-person services. Still, Farrington refused to move to virtual services out of fear of losing donations. At the time, Farrington told ABC10 it was his congregation's choice whether they decide to attend in-person services.

“We are going to have people who, unfortunately, die of COVID, but it's such a small percent,” Farrington said in December. "People are getting sick, but they're recovering from this sickness."

Vaccine and masking mandates are being put in place throughout the country as COVID-19 cases, driven by the more contagious delta variant, spike again. The vast majority of new coronavirus cases are unvaccinated individuals.