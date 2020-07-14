'We really can't hold on much longer' | Rollback in reopening a huge blow for Sacramento businesses

Most small local businesses have already taken a hit from three months of coronavirus closures and some have closed their doors forever.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California takes a major step backward due to a surge in coronavirus cases statewide, the rollback is a huge gut punch for local businesses.

Effective immediately and until further notice, businesses will have to cease all indoor operations.



Gov. Gavin Newsom's new order has an impact on everyone statewide. It means dine-in restaurants, tasting rooms and wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and card rooms must close indoor operations.

Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed. Additionally, bars must close completely and only those that offer sit-down meals outdoors will be allowed to stay open.

More than 30 counties on the state’s watch list will also face new restrictions, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Yolo, Placer, and Yuba- Sutter counties. Those will have to close even more businesses like fitness centers, places of worship, malls, and personal care services like hair salons and barbershops.

Most small local businesses have already taken a blow from three months of coronavirus closures and some have closed their doors forever. Those who have been lucky enough to slowly recover from the first round of restrictions tell ABC10 sales are half of what they were before the pandemic.

"We're barely scraping everything we can to keep the business afloat,” said Lui Nguyen, member of the Sacramento Nail Association.

“It's one step up, three steps back,” he added.

Some Sacramento-area businesses have fallen casualty to the economic crisis created by state restrictions. Nguyen fears his business will be next.

"Now, today the new decision has really crumbled the momentum of this industry," he told ABC10. "Rent is very high. And we really can't hold on much longer."

Newsom said Monday he understands the economic hardship this round of closures will cause, but the safety and health of Californians is more important. He reminded everyone that the virus isn't going away anytime soon and he urged everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

