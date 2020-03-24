ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police are adding patrols as businesses close their doors due to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsommin the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The increased patrols were added on Sunday, as part of what Roseville Police are calling a proactive approach.

“It’s a proactive step,” said Rob Baquera, with the Roseville Police Department. "These officers are an extra set of eyes and ears to be able to see anything that is happening in our community.”

Officers are hitting the streets in Roseville because many people are staying at home and businesses throughout the city have closed their doors. And the empty buildings are potential targets for thieves, police said.

Though officials say the extra patrols aren’t in response to a surge in burglaries or break-ins, they are keeping track of other crimes that have sprung up from coronavirus concerns.

“We have seen an incredible increase in scams and scam calls,” said Baquera. “Scammers are actively working to try and sell products about COVID-19 cures. We are going to start to see scams about the possible government payout check of $1,000.”

Police are asking residents to continue to report suspicious activity, respect the stay-at-home order, and keep an eye on the elderly or any vulnerable persons.

They encourage people to file police reports online but remind everyone that reports can be filed in person at the counter by appointment only. If there is an emergency call 911.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more about coronavirus from ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: VERIFY: Debunking some common coronavirus rumors