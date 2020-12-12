No mask, no ride: SacRT rolls out new policy as Sacramento goes under stay-at-home order

Sacramento Regional Transit said it will be enforcing its new mask policy requiring all customers over the age of two to wear a mask, no exceptions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new mask policy goes into effect on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, for Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) riders: no mask, no ride, no exceptions.

Previously, SacRT allowed some exceptions included in the county's health directive that allowed people to not wear a mask if they had a disability that prevented them from doing so.

However, the transit agency is striking that old rule, citing the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s guidance on ADA provisions. Now, anyone over the age of two waiting at a bus stop or station, or boarding a SacRT vehicle will be required to wear a mask, no exceptions. Yolo County Transportation District (Yolobus) will also begin the no mask, no ride, no exceptions policy on Dec. 11.

SacRT said in a press release that it would be enforcing the new rules. Before reaching this step, the district will be taking an approach of education. If a customer still refuses to wear a mask, they will be denied service.

"To help promote the use of face coverings and non-medical masks, SacRT is currently handing out masks, donated by the Federal Transportation Administration, at the Customer Service and Sales Center to customers that request one," SacRT said in the press release. "SacRT staff also started handing out masks to customers at key transit centers and stations, and they will soon be available onboard buses and light rail trains upon boarding."

This policy will be in place until at least Dec. 31, 2020. This is when The Greater Sacramento Region's stay-at-home order is scheduled to end, but that depends on whether the area's ICU capacity rises to greater than 15% of beds available.

Types of face coverings that SacRT will accept include a paper or disposable mask, a cloth mask, a neck gaiter, a scarf, a bandanna, or a religious face covering. No matter what you use, your face covering must cover the nose and mouth completely.

