Sacramento State making temporary switch to virtual classes amid omicron spikes

Nearly 96% of the students, staff and faculty at Sacramento State have been vaccinated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some students at Sacramento State University will be kicking off the start of 2022 virtually.

In message to students, university president Robert Nelson said the decision to temporarily move to virtual classes came amid surging coronavirus case numbers and consultation with county health and other officials. It will impact most classes and labs.

“I wish we did not have to take this temporary precautionary action, delaying the start of face-to-face classes for two weeks. I know we are all tired of this pandemic and want to be back on campus,” Nelson said in the message.

The temporary switch to virtual classes will run from Jan. 24 through Feb. 6. Students are expected to be back in the classroom on Feb. 7.

During virtual instruction, the campus and its resources will remain open. The university also emphasized that this switch isn't one that's expected to stick around.

“This temporary two-week period of virtual instruction will allow us to come back together after the projected spikes of the Omicron variant subside. Life truly has been hectic, and we all need time to take a deep breath before resuming our published schedule,” Nelson said.

According to the university, 96% of students, staff and faculty are vaccinated and all people with exemptions are testing regularly.

