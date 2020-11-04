SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center next to the Sacramento International Airport has tested positive for the corornavirus, the company confirmed on Friday.

While this is the first person to contract the virus at the Sacramento warehouse, a coworker, who asked to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation from Amazon, told ABC10 in an interview that they're worried there could be more.

"If that's just one person that's been tested, how do we know that if that person kept coming to work asymptomatic, that it wasn't other people who have it as well," the worker said.

In a statement to ABC10, an Amazon spokesperson said the worker who tested positive for COVID-19 "is recovering," and the company is supporting them.

It's unclear when or how the worker contracted the virus.

Timothy Carter, a spokesman for Amazon, says the company is taking extra measures to ensure the safety of all employees including daily temperature checks for workers, extra cleaning around the warehouses, and staggered start times and break times, among other things.

Plus, workers are being encouraged to wear masks or face coverings while in the warehouses.

Still, the Amazon worker ABC10 spoke with says that's not enough.

"I worry a little bit about that because in our warehouse, the product touches so many hands," the worker said. "Like I said, we are wearing gloves... they're protective gloves, so they're more just to protect us from getting hurt. But they get dirty really fast."

So what about the packages showing up on Sacramento porches? Should Amazon users be worried?

Researchers say the virus can live on cardboard boxes for up to one day.

Keep in mind, the World Health Organization says the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of getting the virus after it's been moved and exposed to different conditions is too.

Still, if you are concerned, you can always keep the box outside or in the garage for a day or use disinfectant on it. The most important thing is that everyone washes their hands often.

