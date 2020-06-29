Sacramento County bars to close (again) as coronavirus situation worsens

The announcement to close bars came after Sacramento County set two new records of 228 new cases in one day and 87 additional coronavirus hospitalizations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered seven counties to shut down bars and recommended Sacramento County do the same in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as numbers continue to rise at alarming rates.

Sacramento County announced Monday afternoon that starting at 6 p.m. June 29, all bars in the county are to close per the state's recommendation.

The announcement to close bars came after the county set two new records of 228 new cases in one day and 87 coronavirus hospitalizations.

The closures mean that "all bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs" have to close for dine-in services unless the alcohol is being sold with meals. Curbside sales are still available for bars that sell alcohol to go, the county's revised public health order reads.

The county continues to remain on the California Department of Public Health's list of counties that are above state-mandated thresholds for the coronavirus.

While bars are closing, Sacramento County Public Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said the leading cause for the increase in cases has been private, family gatherings. Sacramento County and the state banned indoor gatherings aside from people living in the same home and have not yet lifted that prohibition, according to Sacramento County officials.

