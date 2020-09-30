Sacramento businesses, residents, & visitors react to reduced COVID-19 restrictions

Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Yolo Counties have been upgraded to a less restrictive-tier of California’s COVID-19 watch list.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The number of coronavirus cases in several counties in Northern California is dropping.

Sacramento, San Joaquin, and Yolo Counties have been upgraded to a less restrictive-tier of California’s COVID-19 watch list. That means some businesses may re-open.

Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant in Sacramento re-opened indoor dining for the first time in months on Tuesday. It was a sign of relief for many businesses, who have been struggling through the ongoing pandemic.

“I don’t know, I just said yay. We’re open!” said Ernesto’s owner, Pauline Jiminez.

Jimenez happily invited customers to eat indoors on Tuesday.

“We came…when they had just the patio outside,” said diner Michelle McDonald. “But there’s nothing like coming inside and sitting at Ernesto’s.”

The indoor diners came out just hours after Sacramento County Health Officials announced its coronavirus risk level dropped to “substantial,” the state’s second most restrictive tier.

“I wasn’t even making the payroll,” Jimenez said of the struggles she faced during the pandemic.

Businesses have been struggling financially as California’s coronavirus restrictions have teetered operations open and closed since March.

Tina Ho wants to see more businesses open, so long as people continue to take health precautions.

“I feel OK about it,” Ho said about some restrictions being lifted.

Her boyfriend, Cal Christian disagrees.

“We haven’t taken this really seriously,” Christian said. “I don’t think that opening up these establishments is really working towards getting used to that.”

Business owners are concerned about a potential coronavirus spike during the winter months that could force them to close again. Meanwhile, cardrooms, bars, and family entertainment centers can still only operate outdoors, which has forced some to stay closed altogether.

