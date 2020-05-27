Sacramento code enforcement investigating complaints of restaurants not following health orders

Code enforcement officers spent Memorial Day weekend inspecting 75 restaurants as they reopened to the public.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento code enforcement officers spent Memorial Day weekend inspecting 75 restaurants as they reopened to the public.

Recently, the state gave counties the go ahead to move forward into Phase 2, which allowed for the reopening of restaurants with safety guidelines in place. However, one local couple did not feel safe at a Midtown restaurant.

"It looked like they were going back to business as usual, and we were a little concerned by that," Erica Mighetto, a concerned customer said, who decided to leave a Midtown Sacramento restaurant.

Erica and her significant other, Danny, shot video inside the restaurant.

"It was elbow-to-elbow almost and so it was kind of scary," said Danny Raviart. "Nobody was wearing masks. We came in with our masks on."

It wasn't long before code enforcement showed up asking to speak to a manager. The city sent ABC10 the following statement about the incident:

"These inspections were a combination of responding to complaints as well as proactively observing approximately 75 restaurant or foodservice locations for social distancing. Code officers made contact with businesses in person or by phone to provide educational information on social distancing and recommended safe practices. All contacts inside and outside of establishments were positive," said Kelli Trapani with the City of Sacramento. "If there is a business refusing to follow the health order there are escalated enforcement options and other agencies that can assist with enforcement."

State guidelines for dining-in say face coverings are strongly encouraged for all employees, however, they are required for any employees, like servers, who must be within six feet of customers.

Just last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced the city is giving away 800,000 masks for businesses.

If you're a Sacramento business interested in getting masks, call 311 to find out more about the hours and the pickup center closest to you.

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

Read more about California's roadmap for reopening on ABC10

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: