SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Comedy Spot, which hosts stand-up, sketch, improv and a series of other comedy shows, suspended normal operations on March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Days later, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californian's to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, a measure that required many businesses to limit operations or close.

The impact of those closures has been huge, and in many cases, the full ramifications have yet to be seen.

But venues like the Comedy Spot are now going virtual to continue to provide entertainment despite their 20th Street theater being closed, said General Manager Brian Crall.

"I just wanted to make sure that we kept doing things at the Comedy Spot and showed people that we're doing some sort of performance," Crall said.

RELATED: 'It's a strange time' | Sacramento theaters, art centers adapt to coronavirus pandemic

The Comedy Spot is hosting live interactive performances online as well as performance classes during the stay at home orders.

For instance, the "Murder at the House Party Live" is a live murder mystery that will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope and the Comedy Spot's website. It's free to watch each of the performances, but viewers are encourage to buy a virtual ticket to help support the theater.

"We're gonna have the live audience who comes in through Facebook Live," said producer and performer Sarah Kullborn. "They're gonna be kind of the detectives, and they're gonna help interrogate the three main suspects in this murder."

Meanwhile, B Street's Sofia Theater has moved to hosting similar performances because of closures.

Businesses across California have adapted to the stay-at-home restrictions that were put in place seemingly overnight. Restaurants have started offering delivery services or curbside pickup. Other businesses have moved their workforce to home where they are telecommunicating.

From the White House Rose Garden on Sunday, President Trump asked all Americans to continue following federal social distancing guidelines through May 1.

It's unclear exactly when California's stay at home restrictions will end.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Giacomo Luca.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Animal shelter staff and volunteers draw pet portraits for donors