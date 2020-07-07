Sacramento County to close 5 community coronavirus clinics due to testing shortage

The sites were opened as a way to increase testing in disadvantaged communities which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five of Sacramento County's six recently opened coronavirus testing sites are expected to close because of a national supply shortage of testing kits, county officials confirmed Monday.

The sites, none of which operate on Mondays, will not reopen this week on their scheduled days, according to Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes. It's unclear when the sites will reopen.

The five sites located throughout Sacramento were opened through a partnership between the county and University of California, Davis Medical Center as a way to increase testing in disadvantaged communities which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The five community clinics that are closing are:

Natomas Unified School District: 1931 Arena Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95934

South Sacramento Christian Center 7710 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95823

Tetteh Pediatric Health 7248 S. Land Park Drive #118, Sacramento, CA 95831

La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center 3301 37th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95824

Robertson Community Center 3525 Norwood Ave

The sixth community clinic located at St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park is still running because it uses a different supply chain of testing kits, Haynes said.

The testing site at Cal Expo is run by Project Baseline and is still operating. Haynes added that the National Guard pop-up testing centers, which have been launching at various libraries in the county, will resume soon.

READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10.COM:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter