Inside the numbers: Sacramento coronavirus cases continue to rise with 154 new cases Friday

"We continue to see a pretty drastic increase in cases," said Sacramento County Spokesperson Janna Haynes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County set its record number of new coronavirus cases in one day for the second time in one week.

On Monday, county officials reported 131 new cases, and then, on Friday, officials reported 154 new cases. Both reports set new records from the previous peak in mid-April.

Sacramento County Department of Public Helath spokesperson Janna Haynes said the numbers are alarming.

"We continue to see a pretty drastic increase in cases," Haynes said. "Today, we were at 154 new cases."

However, the increase in cases has yet to garner attention or concern from the state. The California Department of Public Health placed the threshold at 100 cases per 100,000 residents for the 14-day case rate, and Sacramento is currently under that threshold.

The county was recently placed on the state's watchlist for the rise in coronavirus hospitalizations. Currently, Sacramento County has 73 people in the hospital who are infected with the coronavirus.

