Sacramento County sees three days of increased coronavirus hospitalizations

Sacramento County hospitals experienced strain with a rise to 98 total coronavirus cases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County continues to see the number of coronavirus hospitalizations rise, but that rate is no longer the only data considered alarming to the California Department of Public Health.

Between the 10 hospitals in Sacramento County, 98 people were receiving treatment for the coronavirus, a roughly 28.8% increase for the 3-day average according to CDPH.

While the number of ICU beds filled with coronavirus patients has not greatly increased, the availability of beds has dropped to 13.9%, which is just over six percentage points lower than what the state would like to see from counties.

Janna Haynes, a spokesperson for the county, confirmed coronavirus patients are not the majority of the beds taken in the ICUs across the county.

"Hospitals all have surge plans in place, should we near our capacity county-wide," Haynes said in an email.

As for cases, Sacramento reached a record high of new cases June 28 with 228 newly reported coronavirus cases. For June 29, the number of new cases decreased to 219 reported coronavirus cases.

