Sacramento coronavirus testing sites to reopen with help from California National Guard

The sites were shut down after UC Davis, the county's former partner in the community clinics, had "supply chain issues" amid a national shortage of testing kits.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just days after announcing their closures because of a testing shortage, Sacramento health officials say they're getting help from the California National Guard to reopen five community testing sites throughout the county.

The five coronavirus testing sites were initially launched in specific areas of the county as a way to increase testing in disadvantaged communities which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The California National Guard Collection Transport and Analysis Team is stepping in to help the county reopen the testing sites temporarily.

The five community clinics that are reopening are:

Tuesday, July 14: Natomas Unified School District, 1931 Arena Blvd.

Wednesday, July 15: Robertson Community Center, 3525 Norwood Ave

Thursday, July 16: La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave, Room 7

Friday, July 17: South Sacramento Christian Center, 7710 Stockton Blvd.

Clients from Tetteh Pediatric Health, the fifth site that was previously closed, will be served instead at the South Sacramento Christian Center.

The testing sites will reopen first to give tests to people who had previously scheduled appointments with the testing clinics and have not already received testing elsewhere. After those tests are completed, county officials say the "operation of the sites will be reassessed on a weekly basis."

The California National Guard had previously been in Sacramento doing small community pop-up testing sites at various county libraries. The next pop-up event, which is not related to the testing sites reopening is Thursday, July 9 at the Valley Hi Library at 7:30 a.m.

Testing at that site is first-come, first-served, and testing capacity is limited, county officials said.

