Sacramento County's rising rate of coronavirus patients causes concern

The California Department of Public Health placed Sacramento County on its watch list due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Department of Public Health announced June 25 that Sacramento County was added to the watch list for counties that need monitoring adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several reasons why a county would be put on the list, but for Sacramento County, the main reason is the recent increase in hospitalizations.

Since May 31, Sacramento County hospitals have seen a roughly 281% increase in patients with the virus.

In the past three days, the county's average increase was 29%, which was why the state flagged the county. The state begins watching counties that have a three-day-average increase that is greater than 25%.

One of the main drivers of increased hospitalizations was community transmission due to holiday gatherings among large families, said the California Department of Public Health.

The key steps that the state department and county health officials plan to take to address the concern include:

Increasing public messaging on the importance of social distancing, not gathering and mandate face coverings

Increasing testing sites and education outreach in communities where positive cases are high

Targeting educational outreach to ethnic communities

San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties remain on the state's watch list for each county's transmission and hospitalization rates.

