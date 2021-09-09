'Don’t relax yet' | Sacramento County cautiously optimistic with COVID-19 case rates

Public health officials say cases are trending downward, but hospitals are still at capacity.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, Sacramento's public health officials met to discuss COVID-19 cases in the county, noting cases are trending downward, but hospitals are still at capacity.

"Don’t relax yet, continue with vaccinations until we hit our targets," Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said during the meeting.

Kasirye said 20% of COVID-19 cases are among people ages 0-17. According to the Sacramento County COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday there have been 7,848 cases for ages 0-9 and 15,240 cases from ages 10-19.

Sacramento hospitals are still at capacity, with 75% of COVID-19 cases being among people under the age of 50 years old. When asked about a timeline on when Sacramento County can relax its guidelines, she responded by saying she cannot give a timeline at this moment.

"Vaccines are our biggest defenders against the delta variant," Kasirye said during the meeting.

Previous public health briefings can be found HERE.

