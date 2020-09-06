Sacramento County coronavirus increase not tied to protests, but to private gatherings

The increase in cases come from two birthday parties, a church group and funeral, according to Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As Sacramento County begins to reopen and people begin to gather again, it's also beginning to see an increase in coronavirus cases related to private gatherings.

The county saw a dramatic increase in coronavirus hospitalizations just over the weekend, according to Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Last Friday, there were 17 coronavirus-positive patients in the hospital and nine in ICU. On Monday. it went "just about doubled" to 33 in hospital and 14 in ICU.

But the cases come from two birthday parties, a church group and funeral, Dr. Kasirye said. She said no cases have been linked to the recent protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Dr. Kasurye said it's "too early to tell," but health officials are concerned about it. But so far, no cases have been linked.

But that doesn't mean those attending protests and rallies aren't at risk. It takes time for both symptoms to show and for officials to track the spread of coronavirus.

"Many [protesters] were wearing face masks, so that does help," Dr. Kasiyre said. "And also the fact that it was outside does help as well, but definitely bringing a large group together does increase the risk."

As for the current increase in positive cases, Kasirye said it was something they were ready for as society is in the process of reopening. Hospitals are still well-prepared and have capacity, so officials aren’t expecting to take steps back and enforce any restrictions thus far, but are highly encouraging people to avoid gathering in homes as it makes social distancing difficult.

Over the past few months, the trend in cases in our area has transitioned from nursing homes and the elderly to those between the ages of 18 to 49. She believes that's because those ages are individuals who are out and about, active in our community.

"At this time, there actually aren't supposed to be any gatherings of any size," Kasirye said. "We continue to remind people we still have COVID-19 in the community."

