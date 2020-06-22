Sacramento County enters new phase of reopening. Here's who can go back to work

As the county has now moved into the latest round of Phase 3 of reopening, you'll notice a few changes as you're out and about.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Sacramento County's new health order now in effect, thousands more in the area are heading back to work Monday morning.

As the county has now moved deeper into Phase 3 of reopening, you'll notice a few changes as you're out and about. One of the changes is public transportation. It is now back to its full operations for the first time in months.



The county's new health order went into effect Friday night after the governor's office gave the green light for the latest round of re-openings to begin in 53 of the 58 counties in the state.

According to Sacramento County’s amended order, health officials are now allowing places that provide personal care services, like nail salons and tattoo parlors, to open back up.

Additionally, things like massage therapy, waxing, piercings can also resume but "only with strict social distancing" measures in place, county officials said. Hotels, lodging, and short-term rentals are also allowed to reopen, they said.



As of Friday, jobs like plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and landscapers were also cleared to go back to work. The county's health order also states they must all follow the statewide face-covering order issued by Gov. Newsom last week.



The county’s new health orders comes as it saw the largest daily jump in coronavirus cases over the weekend. Sacramento County had a record 93 new cases added Saturday and another 91 cases on Sunday. That's why county officials say the businesses will all have to follow safety guidelines to protect employees and customers.

According to local officials, nearby Yolo, Solano, and San Joaquin counties will also let these type of businesses reopen, but Stanislaus County will wait until next month.

