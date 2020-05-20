'It will be much less of a stay-at-home order and more of a guidance order' | Sacramento County health director says of future stay at home orders

Dr. Beilenson tells ABC10 that the county’s order will be extended a few times after the current order expires and until the state moves into “Stage 3” or reopening.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order could be extended one or two more times, and possibly until there’s a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, according to the county’s Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson.

Beilenson tells ABC10 that the county’s order will be extended a few times after the current order expires and until the state moves into “Stage 3” or reopening.

“The order will probably be extended through phase three of the governor’s roadmap to reopening,” he said.

However, Beilenson said the orders will be modified and some restrictions will be eased, allowing for a partial reopening.

“Potentially, it will extend until we have a vaccine or a treatment, but it will be much less of a stay-at-home order and more of a guidance order,” he explained.

Beilenson wanted to remind residents that although the guidance order could be extended for several months, the county will continue to relax restrictions as the number of cases keeps dropping.

Sacramento County’s current order expires Friday, May 22, but with the state’s approval, it will be moving through Stage 2 and some restrictions will be relaxed. Under the new modified order, places like dine-in restaurants, small offices, child care, outdoor gyms, and outdoor museums can reopen.

