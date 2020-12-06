Sacramento County health officials release new safety guidelines as Phase 3 reopening begins

Bars, gyms, casinos, museums, pools, movie theaters and several other businesses are now allowed to reopen with proper safety measures in place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Health officials in Sacramento County updated the public health order effective at noon Friday, June 12, as the state moved into Phase 3 of its coronavirus reopening plan.

Bars, gyms, casinos, museums, pools, movie theaters and several other businesses are now allowed to reopen with proper safety measures in place, according to the Sacramento County Public Health Department.

In addition to following guidelines laid out by the state on safely reopening, businesses must also include a policy requiring face coverings and to provide them to employees “when six feet of social distance is not possible.”

Excitement about the latest round of reopening is being tempered by the reality that cases of coronavirus are on the rise in California and across the United States. As of June 10, nearly 140,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state with 4,881 deaths attributed to the disease.

“In spite of recent reopenings, the virus risk is still here,” said Dr. Peter Beilenson, director of Health Services. “We have seen an increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations recently, in large part due to social gatherings, and to keep these cases down we need to remember to be sensible while we’re being sociable."

The safest defense against coronavirus continues to be staying home, maintaining six feet of distance when in public, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently, avoiding symptomatic people and refraining from touching your face, Sacramento County health officials said.

