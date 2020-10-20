Sacramento County official tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County officials are under scrutiny following reports that they held a meeting that may not have met COVID-19 safety precautions after one of the meeting attendees tested positive for the virus.
The county held a planning meeting in a large conference room on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a statement from the county obtained. The statement goes on to say that there was appropriate social distancing and a majority of meeting participants came into the meeting wearing face coverings. The county spokesperson said some people took their masks off once they were seated and the meeting was in progress.
"All participants were seated at least six feet apart from each other. The County Executive was at the front of the room and at least ten feet away from other meeting attendees," the county spokesperson said.
One of the people who attended the meeting tested positive for coronavirus Thursday evening, the county said. Health Services was immediately notified and those in the meeting who were seated near the individual or who were in contact with the person have quarantined, according to the county.