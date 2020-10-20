Sacramento County official tests positive for COVID-19

On Oct. 15, the county held a planning meeting where some officials took their masks off. One of the attendees tested positive for coronavirus later that day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County officials are under scrutiny following reports that they held a meeting that may not have met COVID-19 safety precautions after one of the meeting attendees tested positive for the virus.

The county held a planning meeting in a large conference room on Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a statement from the county obtained. The statement goes on to say that there was appropriate social distancing and a majority of meeting participants came into the meeting wearing face coverings. The county spokesperson said some people took their masks off once they were seated and the meeting was in progress.

"All participants were seated at least six feet apart from each other. The County Executive was at the front of the room and at least ten feet away from other meeting attendees," the county spokesperson said.