Sacramento County offers free rapid COVID-19 tests through local library systems

Those seeking rapid COVID-19 tests may get one from either the Sacramento County Library System or the Folsom Public Library while supplies last.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Public Health has over 91,000 rapid COVID-19 tests available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The county has partnered with the Sacramento County Library System and the Folsom Public Library to offer up to two test kits per person.

The kit could help detect coronavirus within 15 minutes of completion, according to the county. The tests are free and people are not required to have a library card to get one.

“Testing before and after gathering in groups or attending large events helps lessen the spread of COVID and the new Omicron variant,” Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said in a news release.

According to the county, also getting vaccinated, following mask guidance and avoiding crowded places are the most important things that people could do from spreading the coronavirus, even the latest Omicron variant. They also recommend getting tested one to three days before traveling.

The free COVID-19 rapid tests announcements come within the same week the county reported its highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day four times during the final days of 2021. According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, the days of Dec. 27, 28, 29 and 30 saw reported positive cases at 1,375; 1,633; 1,815 and 1,871 respectively.

To learn more about how to get the rapid test kit at the Sacramento County Library System, click here. For the Folsom Public Library, click here.

