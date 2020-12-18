What to know about Sacramento's extra storage for bodies during COVID

Refrigerated tractor-trailers are available under an emergency program administered by the state, but they haven't been needed so far.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In 2020, increased loss of life is a fact of life: one that's forced the Sacramento region to increase the space in which it can store the number of dead bodies caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It hasn't needed to call in refrigerated trailers, but Sacramento County did order a 40-foot cold storage shipping container to increase morgue space earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county spokesperson Janna Haynes said. It's been in use ever since.

To help regional hospitals handle more dead, the county also ordered pop-up chillers that resemble a warehouse rack wrapped in a soft-sided cooler. Each one can hold 15 corpses inside.

The county has eight pop-up units. As of this week, only one has been set up to handle bodies at a local hospital, Haynes said.

TRAILERS AT THE READY

Refrigerated tractor-trailers are available under an emergency program administered by the state, but they haven't been needed so far.

“Sacramento County is equipped to handle the current increase in tragic death toll," county coroner Kim Gin said in an email. "We are not in need of additional resources at this time."

Sacramento County has one refrigerated tractor-trailer of its own.

It was deployed during the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise but hasn't yet been put to use in the pandemic. It's a tool the county doesn't want to have to use.

"Take precautions to avoid transmission," Gin said. "You never know when you may transmit to someone that is particularly vulnerable and may not survive.”

HELPING NEIGHBORS HANDLE THE DEAD

As the regional coordinator for emergency aid to coroners, Sacramento County routinely fields requests to help with morgue space when other Northern California counties need it.

In addition to its 53-foot trailer, Sacramento also has a smaller refrigerated truck which was loaned to Amador County earlier this year due to the pandemic.

As the late-year increase in COVID cases continues to claim lives, requests continue to come in for help.

Sacramento is preparing to ship supplies to San Joaquin County on Friday: more racks to hold bodies inside of the morgue's fridge.

