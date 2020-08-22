Sacramento doctor urges people to stay indoors over the weekend due to wildfire smoke

Dr. Olivia Kasirye says that staying indoors is especially crucial for those with lung conditions and heart disease, the smoky air is bad for everyone.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Health experts say staying inside is the best bet for your health this weekend.

California State Parks is also recommending the same advice as wildfires ravage through most of the state and smoke fills the air with dangerous particles.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District says the air quality is 50 percent lower than the peak pollution the region saw from 2018’s Camp Fire but is still dangerous.

Though Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye says that staying indoors is especially crucial for those with lung conditions and heart disease, the smoky air is bad for everyone.

“Even for the healthy people, because the small particles are so small, when you breathe them in they actually go very deep in the lungs and they can enter the bloodstream,” Dr. Kasirye said.

The doctor says cloth face coverings and surgical masks aren’t going to help out because of how small the particles are.

“The N95 is effective but unfortunately we have a very limited supply,” Dr. Kasirye says. “The N95, because it is so effective in filtering, it actually also does impede breathing so there is a concern for people who have chronic conditions.”

The impacts of the smoke are expected to be seen through at least Tuesday.

Dr. Kasirye not only recommends staying indoors but also setting your air conditioner to recirculate indoor. She also recommends contacting your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or any other symptoms you think could be caused by smoke.

There are some signs to help differentiate respiratory problems caused by the smoke as opposed to COVID-19.

“Being able to get into a well-ventilated area should improve your condition,” Dr. Kasirye says of a smoke-induced cough. “But people who have COVID-19, those symptoms should continue and they're usually accompanied by fever and other conditions as well.”

