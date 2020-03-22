SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Sacramento County being under a 'Stay-at-home' order, a lot of stores, gyms and businesses have closed their doors.
Some businesses are still available to the public, including some that offer recreational activities, like parks.
Here is a list of nine golf courses that will continue to open to the public as of March 21:
- Campus Commons Golf Course
- Address: 2 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825
- Phone number: (916) 922-5861
- William Land Golf Course
- Address: 1701 Sutterville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95822
- Phone number: (916) 277-1207
- Bing Maloney Golf Course
- Address: 6801 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822
- Phone number: (916) 808-2283
- Alister Mackenzie Golf Course
- Haggin Oaks Golf Course
- Address: 3645 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
- Phone number: (916) 481-4653
- Ancil Hoffman Golf Course
- Address: 6700 Tarshes Dr, Carmichael, CA 95608
- Phone number: (916) 482-3813
- Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course
- Address: 8301 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95832
- Phone number: (916) 808-2020
- Mather Golf Course
- Address: 4103 Zinfandel Dr, Mather, CA 95655
- Phone number: (916) 364-4354
- Cherry Island Golf Course
- Address: 2360 Elverta Rd, Elverta, CA 95626
- Phone number: (916) 991-6875
If you decide to visit one of these golf courses, please remember to adhere to all social distancing protocols. Always make sure to call the golf course before visiting to hear their policies.
