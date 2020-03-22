SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Sacramento County being under a 'Stay-at-home' order, a lot of stores, gyms and businesses have closed their doors.

Some businesses are still available to the public, including some that offer recreational activities, like parks.

Here is a list of nine golf courses that will continue to open to the public as of March 21:

If you decide to visit one of these golf courses, please remember to adhere to all social distancing protocols. Always make sure to call the golf course before visiting to hear their policies.

