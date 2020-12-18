Sacramento health director predicts two months of stay-at-home orders

Dr. Peter Beilenson admitted re-opening would be hindered by gatherings over the December holiday season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has been under a stay-at-home order for a week now and county Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson said it’s likely to stay shut down for another seven weeks.

Dr. Beilenson said the county is currently experiencing the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and he is not hopeful about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We’re now at about 900 to 1,000 cases per day, which is up from 70 back in November,” Dr. Beilenson explained.

He said the current numbers are due to previous holiday gatherings.

“The cases now are Thanksgiving,” Dr. Beilenson said. “The cases before when we had a few hundred cases per day were due to Halloween gatherings. They’re overwhelmingly due to gatherings.”

He said he doesn’t think the present surge in numbers has altered many people’s behavior.

“We’re in the midst of pandemic fatigue, where people are fatigued and they don’t want to hear about the messages as much anymore,” he explained. "So I’m worried the surge is going to continue for the next few weeks.”

Dr. Beilenson said things are unlikely to re-open until after the Christmas gatherings surge has died down.

“Since there’s three weeks guaranteed, I’m guessing there will be another five weeks after that, probably eight weeks total, because of the gatherings that are going to go on in the holiday season,” he admitted.

Dr. Beilenson said he wishes the shutdowns could have been less broad.

“It should be data-driven and that the businesses that are not contributing to the spread should have been able to keep at least partially open,” he said. “We did push that at the state level but were turned down.”

Dr. Beilenson’s not hopeful people will heed the advice of health experts.

“If they could just not gather this one year, it would be great because we’d be able to bend the curve and be able to move into the vaccination season with a real shot at, no pun intended, with a real shot at getting things back to normalcy by the summertime,” he said.

