Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted on Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Steinberg's symptoms include fever and cold-like symptoms. He will be quarantined until doctors give him the clear that he has fully recovered.

"Please everybody get vaccinated," Steinberg tweeted. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, and if you're not vaccinated there's a much higher chance of illness or death."

It is not clear the circumstances that led Steinberg to test positive for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing an illness in vaccinated people.