SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Saturday, April 4.

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

Confirmed cases: 12,026 (12.4% increase) positive cases (As of April 4). 1,008 patients are in ICU care

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

A Kaiser Permanente employee who worked at a Stockton hospital has died from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications, according to Kaiser officials. Jeffrey Baumbach was an employee at St. Joseph Medical Center. "We share the grief and extend our condolences to his family and friends on the loss of their loved one, who dedicated his professional life to helping patients and families manage their medical needs," said Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager Kaiser Permanente Central Valley.

to assist with the state’s coronavirus response efforts. “We’re looking for N-95 masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves,” Newsom said during a press conference Saturday afternoon. The site, www.covid19supplies.ca.gov, went live Saturday, according to Newsom. He said 126,000 Californians have been tested for COVID-19. He said there are 76 testing sites throughout California. Grand Princess quarantine ends: Nearly 650 crew members of the Grand Princess have completed their 14-day quarantine, ending a month-long period of self-isolation that began when the cruise ship was struck with the coronavirus. The cruise line said the crew members can now leave their staterooms and roam around the ship as long as they wear personal protective equipment and stay at least 6 feet from each other. The ship will leave San Francisco Bay and sail out to sea for several days of routine marine operations. Two passengers and a crew member onboard the ship have died from COVID-19, while at least 103 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Placer County Sheriff's office said Saturday that it's inmates have made more than 1,200 cloth masks for the public. See their video. The inmates are part of the South Placer Jail's laundry and sewing program. Nursing rules : It took California nearly a month after declaring a state of emergency to change rules allowing thousands of nursing students to graduate so they can help fight the coronavirus. Nursing schools for weeks pleaded with the state to allow students in their final semester to use simulated training rather clinical work in hospitals to complete their degrees. Late on Friday, state officials announced a waiver changing the rules. Other states moved much more quickly to change their rules. Critics say the delayed response in California wasted precious time needed to build staffing for the expected surge of virus cases.

OUR MISSION: FACTS NOT FEAR

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

