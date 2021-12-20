Some Sacramento pharmacies facing COVID rapid test shortage ahead of holidays

It took one local pharmacy a month to get in a shipment of new rapid COVID-19 tests.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holidays are around the corner, and the CDC is recommending people get tested before gathering with loved ones to stay safe.

However, this year, some say finding a test might not be as easy.

Getting a test through Sacramento County is generally as easy as making an appointment or showing up at one of their locations, but some might not be as lucky getting the test they want.

"We have just run out of the rapid antigen test, which is your test for your 30-minute result," said La Familia Health Program Director Mao Vang.

La Familia partners with Sacramento County. Since speaking this morning, Vang said they replenished their supply of rapid tests, but still prepare for a PCR test just in case.

"If they're gathering on Saturday and Sunday, you want to have that test about three days before you gather," she said.

Raul Carlos Castillo showed up for Monday morning for the 24-hour rapid test. He is a medical assistant at UC Davis.

“We do rapid tests at work, and they're also having a shortage where I work,” Castillo said.

In Land Park, it's the same story. It took Ten Acres Pharmacy a month to get a shipment of rapid COVID tests. They’re limiting sales to five boxes per customer to take home.

On Walgreens' website, it shows there are no appointments available for rapid tests. However, for PCR tests, there are. On CVS's website, there’s only one location for a rapid test, and it is in Fair Oaks.

"We definitely know that omicron is here. We're gathering with our family and friends," Vang said, "and so when we've gone two years without being with family and friends, we really anticipate that folks are going to gather, but let's gather together safely."

Sacramento County said they have "plenty of both antigen and PCR tests at our sites."

La Familia will have a vaccine clinic Tuesday for those who want to get their shot before the holidays. They’ll also have doses available for kids and booster shots. You can find the information HERE.

