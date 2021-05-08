Sacramento public health officials 'worry' as schools reopen

"We're worried about the potential for outbreaks in schools," the Epidemiology Program Manager at Sacramento County Public Health said at a Thursday briefing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As COVID-19 cases increase throughout Sacramento, public health officials met to discuss the health impact on schools Thursday morning.

Students are returning back to school and with that comes concerns as public health staff grapples with how to keep kids safe.

"We're worried about the potential for outbreaks for schools," Jessica White the Epidemiology Program Manager at Sacramento County Public Health said in a media briefing. White said that she didn't have outbreak data available at the moment, but noted that the county has a team of nurses that educating people on COVID-19.

She also said nurses will reach out and investigate cases, do tracing, and put people in isolation if quarantine is needed. White continued by saying the nurses were adept in dealing with localized outbreaks in congregate settings. White didn't specify if nurses were directly educating parents or the school district staff.

Also in the meeting, Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said that the county has had a few reports of outbreaks in congregate settings but that those tend to be small and easily contained. She also said most of the cases are coming from unvaccinated workers in long-term care facilities. Kasirye didn't elaborate with statistics.

Previous public health briefings can be found HERE.

ABC10 reached out to the Department of Health Services for clarification but the message was not immediately returned.

RELATED: