SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

March 19 update:

The Sacramento Public Library announced on Wednesday that it would be closed at least until the end of the month.

Library officials are asking that you keep any checked out material at this time. Your new due date will be available when you access your account online.

Sacramento Public Library’s digital library is still available. Those who currently do not have a library card could instantly apply for one here.

Original story:

The Sacramento Public Library will be closed for the next two days as library officials meet together to come up with a long-term closure plan due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Sacramento Public Library Director Rivkah Sass told ABC10 that an authority board will decide on Wednesday to determine if the library would remain closed until the end of the month.

Library officials are in the process of figuring out what roles would be considered essential during the closures.

The Sacramento Public Library has more than 300 employees, Sass said. Sass said it is not known as of now how many people would be out of work once the library closes, but that the library is flexible when it comes to paid time off.

As for books, movies, games or other things that you might have checked out from the Sacramento Public Library, Sass said the library isn't worried about it.

“Keep the books as long as you want,” Sass said. “We are not charging fines. Hold onto them, don’t bring them back.”

Woodland Public Library also announced that the library would be closed beginning at 7 p.m on Monday.

“Public libraries have always been about community, and the safety of our community and the safety of our communities is paramount,” Woodland Public Library Director Greta Galindo said in a news release.

Sass recommends for those who want to continue to check out books to do so through the Sacramento Public Library’s digital catalog and through its Hoopla application. The library is also planning on adding more digital library services in the days to come, Sass said.

