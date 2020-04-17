SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may see some familiar faces come to your doorstep with the Sacramento Republic FC if you are nominated to receive a free bag of groceries courtesy of Raley's Food for Families.

It starts with a simple nomination, and it ends with a surprise on your doorstep, delivered by indomitable hands.

"They get nominated, we contact them, they are very grateful and then we bring the food out and drop the food on their doorstep," said Scott Moak, Sacramento Republic FC's announcer.

The front office, coaching staff and several players with the team have partnered with Raley's Food for Families to deliver ready to go meals to seniors during this pandemic.

Player Rodrigo Lopez had a similar idea a few weeks ago when he spoke with ABC10.

"I owe a lot to this community and city and I'm always willing to help," said Lopez, who joined the team on Thursday's deliveries.

Since their Indomitable Hands program started, they've received 800 nominations.

"We've also taken in $30,000 to allow the program to continue at this time and this little bag of food can help bridge week to week," Moak said. "Each bag has 8 meals in side."

Moak did a few ding-dong-ditch deliveries this week. He even got to meet a woman named Carol who said she'd been in her house for more than three weeks.

Head Coach Mark Briggs and President Ben Gumpert also delivered bags to those who need them most.

"We don't know how long it will last but we will be here for our seniors," Moak said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Madison Wade.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom gives an update on California's response to COVID-19 | April 16, 2020