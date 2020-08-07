Sacramento, San Joaquin counties 'not moving in the right direction' as COVID-19 cases surge amid test shortage

Sacramento, San Joaquin counties seeing high demand for testing, but low on supplies

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the number of coronavirus testing sites in Sacramento County begins to shrink, the answer to why is simple: a lack of national testing kits.

Sacramento County on Monday announced that officials are closing five of the community testing centers that were recently opened as a way to increase testing in disadvantaged communities which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

"Because of the high demand at the state and national level, there has been a disruption in the supplies for the reagents that UC Davis needs in order to be able to run the specimens at their lab," said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kisirye.

Dr. Kisirye confirms that the shortage has created a back log in getting testing results, "and also for the capacity, because even for the commercial labs, we understand that they're operating at capacity as well."

In San Joaquin County, testing sites like Verily's Project Baseline site at the San Joaquin County Hospital in French Camp as well as the OptumServe inside the Lodi Library remain open.

However, they are both appointment-only and heavily booked.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services says there are simply not enough tests to meet the demand. Based on coronavirus statistics released today by San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park, the demand will only increase.

There are now 5,600 positive cases and 58 deaths in San Joaquin County.

Park says over the past holiday weekend, contact tracers linked three specific outbreaks to a backyard party and two funerals.

Park told the county board of supervisors Tuesday that the county "is not moving in the right direction."

So can just anyone who wants a COVID-19 test get one? County health officials say right now that's changing.

"For people who are known to have gotten exposed they should be able to get a test and also for people for exhibiting symptoms," said Dr. Kisirye. "We have not changed our priorities yet, but we know that because of the high demand a lot of the clinics are prioritizing people with symptoms and especially those with severe symptoms that are hospitalized."

