SACRAMENTO, Calif — As cases of coronavirus continue to spread across the country, ABC10 is working to keep you updated on positive COVID-19 cases in the Sacramento region.

We're tracking specifically the 16 counties in our viewing area including, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba Counties.

County health departments are providing daily updates on positive coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths. County public health officials have not released information on how many people have recovered from the coronavirus during this pandemic.

Here's the breakdown by county for the 16-county Sacramento region:

COVID-19 Total Positive Tests: 582 Total COVID-19 Fatalities: 17

Amador 2 confirmed cases

Calaveras 3 confirmed cases

Colusa 1 confirmed case

El Dorado 15 confirmed cases

Nevada 21 confirmed cases

Placer 57 confirmed cases 2 deaths

Plumas no confirmed cases

Sacramento 224 confirmed cases 7 deaths

San Joaquin 141 confirmed cases 7 deaths

Sierra no confirmed cases

Solano 43 confirmed cases

Stanislaus 35 confirmed cases

Sutter 9 confirmed cases

Tuolumne 1 confirmed case

Yolo 24 confirmed cases 1 death

Yuba 6 confirmed cases



Many counties have hundreds of coronavirus tests that have yet to be processed.

Background:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. However, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you're not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask. The CDC says the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low.

