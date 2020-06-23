Sacramento VA offering drive-up coronavirus testing for vets

The on-demand, drive-up testing will be available to all veterans registered as VA patients from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday, starting June 23.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento-area veterans can now get tested for coronavirus at the Sacramento VA Medical Center.

According to a release, the on-demand, drive-up testing will be available to all veterans registered as VA patients from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday, starting June 23.

Veterans hoping to get tested can show up at the main entrance and follow the signs to the testing site, which is near the emergency department, officials said.

Paperwork will be checked to make sure patients are registered and the test will be conducted using an oropharyngeal swab. The results will be ready in a few days, officials added. If they are not already registered, veterans can sign up on-site.

“An effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic is built on consistent testing,” said VA NorCal Director David Stockwell. “By offering accessible testing to our patients, we’re ensuring the Veteran community is at the forefront of coronavirus care in Northern California.”

The Sacramento VA Medical Center is located at 10535 Hospital Way, Mather, Calif. 95655. Those who don’t live near the area can get tested at other VA Northern California Health Care System sites.

They are also offering coronavirus tests to Veterans and VA NorCal employees at their clinics. They all plan on adding drive-up testing at some of those sites soon, officials said. Find a VA clinic near you here.

