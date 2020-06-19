Catholic church warns Sacramento-area parishioners of possible coronavirus exposure after priest tests positive

"We are deeply concerned by this news and extremely disappointed that some of the required precautions appear not to have been followed," church officials said.

DIXON, Calif. — The Diocese of Sacramento is warning those who attended St. Peter Parish in Dixon that they might have been exposed to the coronavirus after a priest tested positive for the disease.

Church officials said Father Hector Montoya on Thursday as the priest who tested positive for the coronavirus. Montoya celebrated mass throughout last week, officials said.

Officials are asking anyone who attended mass to contact their health care provider to see if they should put themselves in self-quarantine.

The Diocese of Sacramento resumed in-person church services on June 14. Health officials required churches to reduce the capacity of no more than 100 people, including the priest, deacons and other ministries.

"We are deeply concerned by this news and extremely disappointed that some of the required precautions appear not to have been followed," officials said in a news release.

Church officials said Montoya and deacons did not wear a face covering during communion.

Officials said they notified the Solano County Public Health Department and is informing both parish members and the city of Dixon.

St. Peter's Parish will not be holding public masses and the parish will be sanitized in the meantime, officials said. Officials said the church would only resume in-person services unless if they could make sure they could do so safely.

