SAN ANTONIO —

UPDATE:

Tickets for Friday's event have already sold out, but other dates are available on their website.

Original story:

When you think of a drive-thru, you probably don't think of heading to the zoo.

But that's what the San Antonio Zoo is hoping families will do this weekend. Zoo officials are calling their new "Drive Thru Zoo" a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

For $40 per vehicle, people will get a guided audio tour at a sloth's pace. They'll also be able to purchase food and beverages through the Zoo's curbside options along the route.

In a news release, the Zoo said visitors have not been able to tour the facility on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys, and then later by using trams.

SA Zoo

“This is a very unique and safe way for families to see the zoo while we are closed from the comfort of their own car,” Tim Morrow, Zoo president and CEO said. “Proceeds from this event will help fund the care of our animals through this closure. This new, creative way to see the zoo will be a gradual step towards our plan to reopen to foot traffic when we are given the 'green light' and the time is right.”

The drive-thru experience is being offered just this weekend, from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online before their arrival.

There is a vehicle size limit. Your vehicle cannot be larger than 198” long x 78” wide x 76” high, which is the approximate size of a Chevy Tahoe.

The Zoo says it's struggling financially and has tried to come up with new ways to generate income. From baskets filled with zoo gifts to Adopt-An-Animal kits and even a new monthly membership for as low as $3.00 per month, officials say they have a "no-fail attitude."

SA Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo is unlike most zoos in the country, the news release said, because it is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visitation, donations and grants. An emergency fund donation campaign was started for people to make donations. For more information, visit the Zoo's website.

RELATED: CDC extends social distancing guidelines to include pets

RELATED: San Antonio Zoo: 'Now, more than ever in our 100-year history, we need help'