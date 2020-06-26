Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher quarantining after contact with someone with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (District 80) and her husband San Diego County Board of Supervisors member Nathan Fletcher (District 4) announced in a joint statement Thursday they will be quarantined for the next 14 days after coming in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Gonzalez and Fletcher have both tested negative for the novel coronavirus and have no symptoms, according to their statement.
“We will be following the public health guidance of a 14 day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case,” the statement read in part.
The couple noted that as there have been increases in positive cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations due to the virus, everyone faces a higher potential for exposure.
“[We] continue to encourage everyone to take seriously the risks associated with the coronavirus and need for us all to follow the public health guidance,” the statement concluded.
Fletcher has typically been in attendance at San Diego County coronavirus updates several days a week since the early in the pandemic when public health orders were issued.
