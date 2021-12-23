Anxiety heightened on how to spend the holidays amid omicron

Californians are second-guessing whether they should gather for the holidays. A psychiatrist helps people work through that anxiety.

SAN DIEGO — Do you feel like you've done everything right? You got vaccinated, then boosted and were careful about protecting you and your family. Then omicron hit and now you are second-guessing whether you should see grandma? You are not alone.

The omicron COVID variant is rearing its head and while it may not be as deadly, it's spreading fast and sending worry this holiday season.

“We’re told at one point 'we're going to be OK. Things are getting better. People are getting vaccinated. Now the omicron comes and all the sudden people are not sure,” said Dr. Michael Lardon, psychiatrist.

He said the unpredictability of whether we should spend time with family especially our older loved ones is what he calls "escalating our risk quotient."

“Last year, we were more prepared for it and when things are stressful the more prepared you are the less anxious you feel. But this one we really weren't prepared,” said Lardon.

COVID test lines are long and the over-the-counter kits are nearly impossible to find.

News 8 took the matter to social media ...And asked "what you are doing to protect your loved ones to safely gather?"

Robin tweeted: "Yes, I was informed Monday I was in proximity to someone infected. Wanting this ongoing saga to end, and wanting to be a part of the solution, we cancelled our travel plans and are staying home. All on the off chance I *might* be a carrier. Wish more would act responsibly."

Carmen commented on Instagram: “I purchased several Covid test kits…We plan to all test in the morning.”

Dr. Lardon said for your safety you need to have a conversation with your family about your concerns.

“You have to be prepared for people to be disappointed but at the same time you tell them you love them and want to be with them and hope they understand,” said Lardon.

Dr. Lardon said your decision should be respected no matter where you stand on your beliefs.

“It's hard to criticize anyone that wants to make a conservative decision. In many cases that really makes the most sense,” said Lardon.

Dr. Lardon said here's a way you can weigh the mental risks - ask yourself would you rather spend the holidays worrying if you got infected or exposed a loved one or have the ease of mind knowing you made the right decision?