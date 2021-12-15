State exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

San Francisco has a high vaccination rate — nearly 90% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in coronavirus cases.

The city health department says San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces. San Francisco has a high vaccination rate — nearly 90% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.

But other counties have much lower rates and the state is concerned that they will be at risk as the omicron COVID-19 variant surges. There's also concern that the virus will spread during holiday gatherings.

UPDATE: @CAPublicHealth has further refined its indoor masking requirements since Monday. This means that stable cohorts of 100% fully vaccinated people in settings like workspaces and gyms will continue to be allowed to remove masks. (1/3) — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) December 15, 2021

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a press conference Monday announcing the month-long mandate was due in part to a 47% increase in coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving.

More information about the indoor mask mandate can be found at the California Department of Public Health website.

