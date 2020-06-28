Newsom orders San Joaquin County bar closures again amid spiking coronavirus cases in California

About 45% of all San Joaquin County's coronavirus cases have happened in the past two weeks. The Governor has order them and some other counties to close bars.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County will be forced to backtrack on their reopening plans as it deals with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in San Joaquin County, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, and Tulare counties.

Other counties with virus increases like Sacramento, Stanislaus, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Contra Costa, and Ventura have also caught his eye. However, at this time, the governor is only recommending bar closures as opposed to ordering them.

San Joaquin County has been struggling with an uptick in virus cases for some time. Their online coronavirus dashboard shows that nearly 45% of their 3,093 cases happened within the past two weeks.

Likewise, Stanislaus County has been persevering through an equal struggle. Roughly, 40% of their 2,000 total cases also happened within the past two weeks.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa made a plea on his Facebook page to encourage social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing. His post said the county had a 30-day projection that predicted nearly 10 times as many deaths in the county.

Sacramento County has also seen 36% of their total cases happen within the past two weeks.

