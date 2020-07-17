After 85 employees test positive, workers say San Joaquin County not doing enough to keep them safe

"The only place I could have gotten was work," said Bunny Barron, who had to pause multiple times to gasp for air — one of the many symptoms of COVID-19.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Bunny Barron, 30, likes to crochet and sew when she's not taking care of her St. Bernard dog named La Chita.

But Barron is also a San Joaquin County social worker who is not working from home and recently tested positive for the coronavirus. And after two weeks, she's still battling it.

"I stay home, and I go to work. That's it," said Barron, who had to pause multiple times during an interview with ABC10 to gasp for air, one of the many side effects of having COVID-19. "So the only place I could have gotten was work."

With no more days to take off, Barron said she has to work from home sick with a caseload of over 500 clients processing applicants for food stamps, homeless assistance and more.

The Human Services Agency where she works confirmed 13 workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago.

Laine ValRaye, 48, tested positive, too.

She works in the county's Behavioral Health Department. She also believes she contracted the virus at work.

"Body aches, pain, chills just came out of nowhere," said ValRaye, who tested positive on July 12, but says she started showing symptoms on July 6.

Workers says they're getting sick because not enough is being done to keep them safe.

They say desks in some work spaces are too close, mask wearing is not enforced, no deep cleaning of buildings are being done and the idea of working from home full-time is not an option.

As of today, the county says out of 7,400 workers, 85 have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say temperature checks are done at all entry points, mask wearing is enforced, personal protective equipment is provided and disinfecting is taking place "multiple times a day."

Workers also say they are being told to come into work until they get a positive test, even if they're showing symptoms.

San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti doesn't believe that's true.

"We have pages of outlined protocol of what to do if you are around somebody that's been exposed and to quarantine. The support you are going to get from your directors, from your managers is exceptional," says Patti.

Patti believes calls from workers also asking for coronavirus hazard pay comes from the fact workers have been without a new county contract for a year.

He says he stands with workers and is open to the idea of having employees telecommute 100%, if possible.

And, he says if, they want to speak out, they can without fear.

"There will not be retribution," Patti said. "That's not how San Joaquin County operates. That's not how our departments operate."

