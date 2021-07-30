Delta variant accounts for more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said the COVID-19 infection rate increased by about 400% in the county in the past month.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The delta variant makes up a vast majority of recent COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

San Joaquin County health officials said the COVID-19 infection rate increased in the past month by about 400% in the county. More than 80% of those cases are the delta variant.

San Joaquin County Public Health reported 10,356 new cases, which amounts to about 14.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services urges residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks while indoors in public spaces.

San Joaquin County is not the only area reporting a majority of COVID-19 cases are the delta variant. About 93% of confirmed cases in Davis are the delta variant, according to city officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the delta variant is more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox, and the Ebola virus. It is also believed to be as infectious as chickenpox.

The CDC once believed those vaccinated who were infected by COVID-19 were unlikely to pass it to others, but new data shows that is not true for the delta variant.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommends that residents mask up while indoors regardless of vaccination status. San Joaquin County currently does not require face coverings as of Friday.

