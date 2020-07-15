San Joaquin Co. hospitals at 121% capacity, federal assistance arrives to expand capacity

On Wednesday a team of 20, including physicians and respiratory therapists, arrived to help hospitals in the county.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — EDITOR'S NOTE: All numbers reported in this article are as of July 15, 2020, per a release shared with ABC10 News by San Joaquin County Public Information officer Tiffany Heyer.

So far in California, 347,634 people tested positive for coronavirus. San Joaquin County accounts for just 7,143 of those, but with a population of only 782,545, it's beginning to tax hospitals in the area.

On Wednesday, the county announced a team of 20 federal medical professionals arrived to help front line workers in the area care for a patients in a system that is now operating at 121% capacity in its intensive care units (ICU) and 71% of its hospital capacity.

But let's put those numbers in perspective. Because when you look at hospital numbers -- a majority of the people occupying beds are not COVID-19 patients.

HOSPITAL BED OCCUPATION RATES

While the county's hospital beds are being used near capacity (at 71% full), the county reports that only 28% of the people occupying the 699 hospital beds are COVID-19 positive.

In San Joaquin County, the hospitals with the highest number of COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 patients in the ICU include:

St. Joseph's Medical Center (41 patients in ICU)

San Joaquin General Hospital (10 patients in the ICU)

Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital (6 patients in the ICU)

ICU BED OCCUPATION RATES

It's a different story though, when you look at the ICU capacity numbers.

Right now, the county reports 120 of its beds are being used, and says that means 121% of of its licensed ICU beds are occupied.

Out of the people in those beds, 66 are COVID-19 positive, which means more than half of the ICU beds in San Joaquin County are being occupied by a person fighting COVID-19.

FEDERAL MEDICAL ASSISTANCE

On Wednesday, July 15, a team of 20 people, including physicians, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, and registered nurses, arrived in the county to help the county expand its intensive care bed capacity.

“The deployment of the federal medical assistance team to San Joaquin County will increase intensive care bed capacity by up to 15%," said Dan Burch, San Joaquin County EMS administrator. "However, hospital staffing shortages remain a challenge for all of our hospitals.”

The team was brought in by the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency, with the cooperation and approval of the California EMS Authority and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital.

