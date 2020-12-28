Department of Defense medical team headed to help San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County hospitals reported 342 COVID-19 positive patients admitted for care further increasing the need for more staffing.

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — According to the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the demand for adult intensive care unit [ICU] beds in San Joaquin County remains high, operating at 138% of licensed bed capacity. San Joaquin County hospitals reported 14 patient deaths due to COVID the day before Christmas Eve, marking the highest single day for reported deaths since the pandemic.

To help hospitals struggling with a lack of staff to handle the rising number of patients, a Department of Defense [DOD] medical assistance team of 39 members— including two physicians, two physician assistants, seven respiratory therapists, 24 registered nurses, and four support staff— is set to help San Joaquin County starting this week.

According to San Joaquin County, the DOD team is expected to arrive on Dec. 29 for orientation and operate over New Year’s weekend. The DOD team will be split between two hospitals.

“We know from our previous experience during the summer patient surge just how valuable these medical professionals are in serving our community,” San Joaquin County EMS Administrator Dan Burch said.

The DOD medical team will be working at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital and Dameron Hospital. San Joaquin County said these two hospitals had a high bed capacity and needed additional staffing. The goal is to expand ICU capacity in these two hospitals.

California's medical mutual aid system facilitated the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency's request for staffing assistance.

