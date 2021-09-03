San Joaquin Valley region ICU capacity reaches critical level; triggers surge order

The San Joaquin Valley, which encompasses 12 counties, previously issued a hospital surge order during the winter period of COVID-19 surge cases.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Hospitals in California's San Joaquin Valley have reached a critical level with COVID-19 patients, triggering a hospital surge order.

According to a press release from the California Department of Public Health [CDPH], the San Joaquin Valley has met the threshold for hospital surge orders, which is when "a region has less than 10% of staffed adult ICU beds available for a period of three consecutive days."

The San Joaquin Valley encompasses 12 counties: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne.

For the next week, hospitals in the region must:

All hospitals in the county and region that have ICU beds must accept patient transfers. If there are no available ICU beds within the region, then hospitals outside the region must accept transfer patients "clinically appropriate."

Cheryl Laughlin, Public Information Specialist for San Joaquin County Public Health Services, said in a statement this happened during the winter COVID-19 surge.

"At this time, area hospitals have been able to meet the demand. There has not been a need to transfer patients out of San Joaquin County," Laughlin said.

California is averaging 27.9 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 people, down from 33.1 last month. But hospitalizations have continued to increase, with 8,766 patients.

