STOCKTON, Calif. — A new free coronavirus testing site will be coming to Stockton, near the San Joaquin General Hospital starting Wednesday, April 8.

"With testing being in limited supply, I am grateful that when I reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Alphabet Company, Verily, they made it a priority that Stockton and the greater San Joaquin County have access to drive-thru services,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.

The program has two steps, screening and testing, Director of Emergency Service Shellie Lima told ABC10. There are a few steps someone needs to take before actually getting tested.

"And we want to remind people that if you show up at the testing site, you will be turned around,” Lima added.

A user must first log onto a website and answer some questions about their symptoms. If they meet the criteria, they'll get an appointment near San Joaquin General Hospital, south of Stockton. Once tested, users will later get their results through the Baseline COVID-19 Program portal, email, or phone.

“The results will take about two to four days,” she explained.

Not everyone is able to use the site, according to Lima. You have to be 18 years old or older, live in the county, and sign a consent form. If you qualify after the screening, you can get a testing location appointment. The program will focus on high-risk populations.

“It will also initially include adults who might have symptoms and have other risk factors,” Lima said.

The county expects to give about 200 tests a day. The testing site will be open six days a week, Monday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and working six days a week.

“If we find that the community has more demand in testing then we will open that up for more testing,” Lima said.

“This is another important partnership to bring resources and tools to Stockton to help bend the curve and reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Tubbs said.

