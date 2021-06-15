San Joaquin County reopening with optimism, hope

"We received emails from people all over the world offering support, monetary support and just words of encouragement and it was just really nice," said co-owner Dino Ballin.



For restaurants, it's been a struggle to stay open. Cuate Rivera owns Chilango Chido, an upscale taco shop on Stockton's Miracle Mile.



As a new business, Rivera was ready to serve two months ago, but only recently hired enough workers to open but he can still use more.



"It looks to me it's going to get a little bit better, little by little. We just hoping that somebody comes through the door asking for a job," said Rivera.