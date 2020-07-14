San Joaquin sheriff tests positive for coronavirus, urges people 'please get tested'

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said he recently tested positive for coronavirus but has since recovered.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said he recently tested positive for the coronavirus and is now telling others to get tested as well.

In a video update posted on the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Withrow said he came down with cold-like symptoms on June 30 and scheduled a coronavirus test for the next day. He got his positive test result about eight days later.

Withrow said his symptoms went away about a week ago, and his family hasn't experienced any symptoms.

“I’m fortunate, thank God, that it didn’t progress, because in some families it’s gotten very serious,” he said in the video address.

As of July 13, San Joaquin County has reported nearly 7,000 coronavirus case, 70 deaths, and only 41% of people have so far recovered from the virus. More than 1,500 of those cases have come in just the past week.

Withrow is now encouraging people to get tested for the virus if they feel under the weather.

“If you start not feeling well or anything like that, please get yourself tested,” Withrow said.

The health department is currently helping the sheriff's office make a list of everyone the sheriff contacted. Withrow said the sheriff's office has been adhering to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.