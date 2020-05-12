San Joaquin Valley region to move into stay-at-home order as ICU capacity drops below 15%

The stay-at-home order will affect cities like Stockton, Modesto, Fresno and Bakersfield. Southern California will also move into a stay-at-home order.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Two of the state's five regions are headed for new stay-at-home orders after available ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

Both the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions dropped below the levels on Friday night, according to new numbers published on the state's coronavirus website. Here's each region's available ICU capacity as of December 4:

Northern California - 20.9%

Bay Area - 21.2%

Greater Sacramento - 21.4%

San Joaquin Valley - 14.1%

Southern California - 13.1%

When does this go into effect?

According to the release sent out by the California Department of Public Health on Friday evening, if ICU capacity remains under 15% after Saturday’s update, the new restrictions go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

ABC10 is reaching out to local health agencies to confirm the start time but San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher did confirm to News 8 that the order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday in San Diego County.

Who does the stay-at-home order affect?

The orders would affect all counties in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, including:

San Joaquin Valley:

Calaveras

Fresno

Kern

Kings

Madera

Mariposa

Merced

San Benito

San Joaquin

Stanislaus

Tulare

Tuolumne

Southern California:

Imperial

Inyo

Los Angeles

Mono

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

Ventura

How long does the order last?

The order will remain in effect for at least 3 weeks and, after that period, will be lifted when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial 3 week period.

Which businesses will close?

The new round of stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. According to the California Department of Public Health, those businesses include:

Bars

Wineries and breweries

Personal Services

Hair Salons and barbershops

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Which businesses can stay open with safety protocols in place?

Critical infrastructure

Schools that are already approved for in-person learning

Medical and dental care

Childcare and Pre-k

Which businesses can stay somewhat open, but require 100% of people to wear masks?

Outdoor recreational facilities : Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail : Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Hotels and lodging : Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants : Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery. Offices : Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

What about gatherings?

According to the Dec. 3 order, gatherings of any size are not allowed.

